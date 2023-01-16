Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KEX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 20,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,911. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

