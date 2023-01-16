KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.13 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $52.13 million and $754,889.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00044485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00233043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10322457 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $866,050.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

