Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $30.79 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Komodo has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $476,357.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00202504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00049040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,690,884 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.