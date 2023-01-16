Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Koninklijke Vopak stock remained flat at $31.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

