KonPay (KON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00433976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.30461938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00762471 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.