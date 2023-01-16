KuCoin Token Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00037960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $781.34 million and $1.45 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

