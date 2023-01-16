Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Up 840.5% in January

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 840.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 743.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF remained flat at $28.76 during midday trading on Monday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

