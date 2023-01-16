Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 99.4% in January

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth approximately $15,518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 846,573 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $7,365,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 63.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,812,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 703,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

