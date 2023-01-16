Lane Generational LLC Buys 319 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lane Generational LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for about 5.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,300. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.