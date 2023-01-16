Lane Generational LLC Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 2.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 65.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.92. 189,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

