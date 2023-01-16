Lane Generational LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. 1,462,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,150,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

