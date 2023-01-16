Lane Generational LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. 1,462,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,150,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.