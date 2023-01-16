Lane Generational LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 4.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,451,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $450.98. 11,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

