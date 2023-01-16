Laqira Protocol Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $93,359.31 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

