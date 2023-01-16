Lido DAO (LDO) One Day Volume Hits $157.46 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00010089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $157.46 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.71 or 0.30237978 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00769408 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,512,694 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.