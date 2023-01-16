Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $181.70 million and $1.28 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,958,286 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

