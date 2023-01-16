Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 46,695 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 259.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

