Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,310 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

