Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $9 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of ExlService worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $174.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

