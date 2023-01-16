Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

