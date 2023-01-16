Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $4.69 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,231,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,741,487 shares of company stock worth $86,356,160 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

