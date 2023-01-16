Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,505 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Cytokinetics worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $5,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $363,000.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $2,135,168. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

