Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 240,440 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,440 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.31% of Extreme Networks worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.
Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The business had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
