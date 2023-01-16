Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in January

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.