Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in January

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.