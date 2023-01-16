Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.18. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $363.97 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

