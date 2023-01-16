Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $75,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

