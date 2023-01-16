Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $111.96 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,793 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Otis Worldwide worth $111,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. 44,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

