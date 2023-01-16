Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $125.81 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,083,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.51 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.