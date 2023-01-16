Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.59 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.65. 34,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

