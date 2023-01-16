Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,102,984 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,102,984 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $56.93. 777,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,826,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.