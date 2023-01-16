Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 427,730 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Toll Brothers worth $58,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

TOL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. 63,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.