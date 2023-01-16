Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LOW stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.16. 143,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $248.70.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.