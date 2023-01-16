Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LUGDF traded up 0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting 11.45. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Lundin Gold has a one year low of 6.07 and a one year high of 11.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

