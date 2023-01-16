LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.73 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

