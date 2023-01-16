Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $826,854.48 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00430518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.37 or 0.30219209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.12 or 0.00764363 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

