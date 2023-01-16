MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $88.47 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

