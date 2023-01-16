MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $3,015.92 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

