Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.91 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $51.91 million and $149,922.32 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00232426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001747 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $173,518.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.