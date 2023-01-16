Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $53.87 million and approximately $205,870.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001689 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $204,134.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

