Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MND traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. The stock has a market cap of C$253.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$3.86.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

