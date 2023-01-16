Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,160 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 4.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.