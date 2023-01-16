Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Makes New $135,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 0.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.6 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.