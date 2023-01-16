Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 67,290 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,290 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 10.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Sempra worth $78,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

