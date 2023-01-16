MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.20.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $329.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.73. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

