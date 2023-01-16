Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lessened by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.67 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

