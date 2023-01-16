Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

