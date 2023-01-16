Mcashchain (MCASH) Price Hits $0.0788 on Major Exchanges

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Mcashchain has a market cap of $51.16 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00435625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.58 or 0.30577651 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.07882032 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

