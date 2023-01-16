Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 3087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Merit Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The company has a market cap of £7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

About Merit Group

(Get Rating)

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.