MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $79.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.36.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

