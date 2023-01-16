MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

