Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.